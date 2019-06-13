Big spike in electricity bills with hotter weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the hotter temperatures, chances are you've noticed a spike in your electricity bill, but there are some ways to save during the summer months.

Some people told News4Jax on Thursday that their bills are over $100 more than usual. One person said they saw a $170 increase over the last month.

"I don't need to have it lower than 73 or 74 (degrees). It's good for us -- a fan and hydrate and I'm good," said Lynne Leguerrier, a resident.

In addition to your air conditioner working harder, you might also be watering your lawn more frequently.

A few energy saving tips:

Leaky faucet? Fix it.

If you have a second refrigerator that's rarely getting used, consider getting rid of it.

Invest in a low-flow shower heads or take shorter showers.

Jonathan Bolden, the co-owner of Air McCall, said an A/C unit alone can impact about 40% of your bill. JEA recommends setting your thermostat to 78 degrees when at home and 85 degrees when away. People with pets should not turn the thermostat above 80 degrees.

"Every degree you set the thermostat, when it's hot like it is now, can increase your energy bill or the cost of air conditioning by 8%," Bolden said.

Before you call a company to get your A/C serviced, you should:

Make sure your air filter is clean.

Check your circuit breaker to make sure the A/C breaker is in the "on" position, as they can reset on their own.

Keep thermostat batteries fresh.

Clean any coils around the A/C unit.

Some utilities offer cost-saving programs. JEA's My Budget is a payment plan that evens out your monthly bill. It takes an average of your last 12 bills, so you won't be shocked by a bill, which should help you budget.

If you're done using electronics around the house, turn them off or unplug them, and don't leave the house without turning off the lights.

