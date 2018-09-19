Black Friday expected to be biggest shopping day in 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - No surprise here—Black Friday is expected to be the busiest shopping day of 2018.

Holiday sales in the U.S. this year are poised to log a 4 percent year-over-year increase, according to a forecast from Coresight Research.

There’s an extra shopping day between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year that will help sales.

The top 10 busiest days during the holiday shopping season are believed to account for nearly 45 percent of this year’s shopping.

Brick and mortar peak shopping hours are between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m..

Online shopping is expected to take a bigger share, growing by 16 percent over last year.

