Bremer Sandwiches recalled for plastic contamination

Check your freezers. A consumer alert has been issued and will impact your next grocery trip.

J&J Snack Foods Handhelds Corp. is recalling 56,578 pounds of its hot stuffed sandwiches. Two production dates of Bremer Classic Handheld Hot Stuffed Sandwiches (pepperoni pizza, and ham and cheese) are being recalled because they could be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically semi-transparent plastic.

The problem was identified when the company started recieving complaints from customers.

The following are subject to recall : 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed pepperoni sandwiches with “Bremer CLASSIC PEPPERONI PIZZA Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” and 9-oz. carton packages containing 2 stuffed Bremer CLASSIC HAM & CHEESE Hot Stuffed Sandwiches” with best if used by dates of “AUG 12 2020” or “AUG 13 2020” on the label.

The products have the establishment number EST. 27231. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including Aldi. If you have it, throw it away or return it for a full refund.

