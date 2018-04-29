Car seat trade-in event offered for parents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Looking to get rid of an old car seat or are you ready to upgrade to a new size for your growing child? Target is bringing back its car seat trade-in event in honor of Earth Day.

From April 22 until May 5, customers can bring in any unwanted car seat to Target to receive a coupon for 20 percent off a new car seat, booster seat or stroller.

The coupon will be valid through May 19.

The company said customers can bring any used car seat to a drop-off box located near guest services and a team member will give them a coupon.

Target is partnering with Waste Management to recycle the car seats.

Trade-in locations can be found here.

