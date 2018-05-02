Carter's recalls children's clothing sets due to choking hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A cardigan set for children has been recalled because of a choking hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall applies to the Carter's three-piece cardigan sets.

The recalled sets consist of a white embroidered penguin bodysuit, a grey cardigan with a hood and matching pair of pants. They were sold in sizes newborn to 24 months.

LINK: UPC numbers of affected items

The toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Carter's has received three reports of children putting a detached toggle button in their mouths. No injuries were reported.

The cardigans were sold at Carter’s, Bon-Ton, Burlington Stores, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Ross Stores, Toys “R” Us, and other stores nationwide and online at www.carters.com from July 2017 through March 2018 for about $40.

Consumers with the affected product can contact Carter's for a refund in the form of a gift card

