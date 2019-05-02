Consumer

CDC: Don't wash your raw chicken!

Here's why you shouldn't wash raw chicken

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're washing raw chicken before you cook it, stop, the CDC said. 

The CDC said that washing raw chicken can spread germs in the kitchen.

This prompted a frenzy of comments from people who say they have been washing their chicken forever. 

 The CDC responded to the tweets: 

Here are the steps the CDC advises when shopping, cooking, and eating out to help prevent food poisoning:

  • Place chicken in a disposable bag before putting it in your shopping cart or refrigerator to prevent raw juices from getting onto other foods.
  • Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling chicken.
  • Do not wash raw chicken. During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops.
  • Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken.
  • Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate, cutting board, or other surface that previously held raw chicken.
  • Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes, and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing chicken and before you prepare the next item.
  • Use a food thermometer to make sure chicken is cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F.
  • If cooking frozen raw chicken in a microwavable meal, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning.
  • If you think the chicken you are served at a restaurant or anywhere else is not fully cooked, send it back for more cooking.
  • Refrigerate or freeze leftover chicken within two hours (or within one hour if the temperature outside is higher than 90°F).

