CDC: Don't wash your raw chicken!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're washing raw chicken before you cook it, stop, the CDC said.

The CDC said that washing raw chicken can spread germs in the kitchen.

Don’t wash your raw chicken! Washing can spread germs from the chicken to other food or utensils in the kitchen. https://t.co/QlFpd1alG3 pic.twitter.com/bLB1ofcuh7 — CDC (@CDCgov) April 26, 2019

This prompted a frenzy of comments from people who say they have been washing their chicken forever.

HOLD UP, RIDICULOUS! This is for “less than clean” people who don’t disinfect properly! The CDC’s job is to prevent the spread of disease, NOT teach you food service management. While I agree with their assertion, it does not absolve us of the FULL responsibility of food safety. — Trina Hill (@tapestrywell) May 1, 2019

The CDC responded to the tweets:

We didn’t mean to get you all hot about not washing your chicken! But it’s true: kill germs by cooking chicken thoroughly, not washing it. You shouldn’t wash any poultry, meat, or eggs before cooking. They can all spread germs around your kitchen. Don’t wing food safety! — CDC (@CDCgov) April 29, 2019

Here are the steps the CDC advises when shopping, cooking, and eating out to help prevent food poisoning:

Place chicken in a disposable bag before putting it in your shopping cart or refrigerator to prevent raw juices from getting onto other foods.

Wash hands with warm soapy water for 20 seconds before and after handling chicken.

Do not wash raw chicken. During washing, chicken juices can spread in the kitchen and contaminate other foods, utensils, and countertops.

Use a separate cutting board for raw chicken.

Never place cooked food or fresh produce on a plate, cutting board, or other surface that previously held raw chicken.

Wash cutting boards, utensils, dishes, and countertops with hot soapy water after preparing chicken and before you prepare the next item.

Use a food thermometer to make sure chicken is cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F.

If cooking frozen raw chicken in a microwavable meal, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning.

If you think the chicken you are served at a restaurant or anywhere else is not fully cooked, send it back for more cooking.

Refrigerate or freeze leftover chicken within two hours (or within one hour if the temperature outside is higher than 90°F).

