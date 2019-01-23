CDC: Work food could be affecting your waistline

New research suggests food available at your workplace may be making you fat.

A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 23 percent of U.S. adults get food or drinks at work at least once a week.

This can be through a vending machine, cafeteria or free during a meeting.

The average weekly calories consumed through food at work topped 1,200. The foods often have a low nutritional value -- are high in calories, high sodium and made with refined grains.

Improving the nutritional quality of foods available in your workplace can be a major component in wellness efforts.

