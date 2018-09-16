Changes coming to Walmart's Savings Catcher program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Walmart announced it's making changes to the popular Savings Catcher program. Currently, customers can scan a barcode or type in a receipt number into the Savings Catcher feature in the Walmart app. Walmart then compares competitor prices. If a lower price is found, Walmart matches the difference in the form of a gift card.

Starting on Oct. 29, 2018, Walmart Pay will be the exclusive way to submit receipts to Savings Catcher. Submitting receipts by scanning or typing in a barcode will be discontinued.

Walmart says the change will save customers time.

