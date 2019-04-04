Charmin introduces 'forever roll' that lasts for up to one month

Where was this when we were in college?

Charmin, the American brand of toilet paper manufactured by Procter & Gamble, has announced a giant roll of toilet paper that they say will last you a month!

The "Charmin Forever Roll" can be purchased in two sizes -- one-user or multi-user.

Still looking for that perfect holiday gift? Check out the Charmin Forever Roll, featured in Adage! (It's the gift that keeps on giving...literally.) https://t.co/yzC3LGNrIw pic.twitter.com/GUcKkq9L9k — Charmin (@Charmin) December 19, 2018

It is so large that it needs its own special toilet paper holder. And if you were wondering... yes, it's the same 2-Ply Ultra Soft paper you usually use.

Starter kits for multi-user bathrooms start at $29.97 (comes with free holder), stand-alone rolls run for $9.99 and the stand is $29.99.

Click here to buy a roll!

