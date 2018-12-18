Chick-fil-A set to become third largest restaurant chain for 2018

Chick-fil-A takes home the top spot in the 2016 rankings scoring 87 out of 100 points.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Americans have been listening to the Chick-fil-A cows and eating “mor chikin.” The fast-food chain is set to become the country’s third largest restaurant based on its sales this year.

Chick-fil-A could sit behind both McDonalds and Starbucks next year. Subway currently holds the third spot, Taco Bell is fourth and Burger King is fifth.

According to Kalinowski Equity Research, Chick-fil-A’s system sales will increase up to 15 percent this year over last.

Last year, Chick-fil-A had the seventh highest number of sales in the U.S., topping 9 billion dollars.

