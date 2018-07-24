Chick Fil A tests at-home meal kits

ATLANTA, Ga. - Not only is it their pleasure to serve you at their restaurant, but Chick Fil A will soon be serving you at your home- the fast food restaurant chain is taking on the meal kit business and tapping into the trend.

The company announced Monday that it will test a meal kit service from late August through November.

The meal kit test will start with 150 stores in Georgia.

They will offer five different recipes: Chicken parmesan, chicken enchiladas, dijon chicken, pan-roasted chicken and chicken flatbread. They say all meals should take less than 30 minutes to prepare. Each kit will serve two people and cost $15.89.

Kits can be ordered from the drive-thru, front counter or through the Chick Fil A One app.

Restaurant analysts believe this could allow the fast food chain to test new menu items or allow customers to handle more complicated meals rather than mass-producing them in restaurants.

