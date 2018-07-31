Childcare costs hit all-time high, survey finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One in five families is spending at least a quarter of its annual household income on child care. That's according to a Care.com survey.

The company surveyed more than 1,000 parents and found childcare costs increased for the fifth year in a row. The average weekly cost for an infant in a day care center is $211, versus $580 for a nanny.

Where you live can have an impact on childcare costs. The survey found Maryland, New Jersey, and Connecticut are the most affordable when it comes to hiring nannies. Mississippi, New Mexico, and Arkansas were the least affordable.

Seventy-five percent of families say childcare costs were more than they expected.

