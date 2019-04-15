Children's bathrobe recalled due to fire hazard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A children's bathrobe was recalled on Monday because it fails to meet the flammability standard for kids' sleepwear and poses a burn risk, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves the H&M children’s hooded bathrobes. The affected robes come in two styles, both are 100% cotton.

LINK: Official recall from Consumer Product Safety Commission

The first style comes in gray with the inside lining in either white and pink or white and blue. The robe comes in sizes for children who are 6 months to 3-years-old and has a button closure on the right-hand side of the chest.

A second style comes in sizes for 6-12 months of age, is white with an embroidered cat’s face on the hood, two ears attached to the top and a belt.

Consumers should immediately stop using the bathrobes and contact H&M for a full refund and a $20 gift card.

