Children's nightgown recalled over burn risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A children's nightgown has been recalled due to a violation of flammability standards for sleepwear.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves the PL Sleep's children's 100 percent polyester nightgowns sold in children's sizes two through seven. The sleepwear also included socks.

The model numbers 17FT62F561 and #101 are printed on a label sewn into the left inside seam.

Lemur Group Inc., which owns PL Sheep, sold the nightgowns nationwide at Lord & Taylor, Sakes Fifth Avenue and Von Maur. They were also sold online at Amazon.com and Chasing-Fireflies.com from October 2017 through February 2018 for between $16 and $38.

Consumers should remove the sleepwear from their children and return the garments, with or without the included socks, to the retailer for a full refund.

