Chipotle offers BOGO entrees for Nurse Appreciation Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nurses, you’re going to like this!
Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a BOGO deal for Nurse Appreciation Day.
In appreciation for all that you do, Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free entree all day Tuesday until close.
You are able to get any entree -- burritos, bowls, salads and tacos -- as long as you show your nurse ID.
The offer is valid for one free menu item per nurse ID and for in-restaurant orders only.
