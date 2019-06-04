Chipotle offers BOGO entrees for Nurse Appreciation Day

Scott Olson/2017 Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nurses, you’re going to like this!

Chipotle Mexican Grill is offering a BOGO deal for Nurse Appreciation Day.

In appreciation for all that you do, Chipotle is offering a buy one, get one free entree all day Tuesday until close.

You are able to get any entree -- burritos, bowls, salads and tacos -- as long as you show your nurse ID.

The offer is valid for one free menu item per nurse ID and for in-restaurant orders only.

