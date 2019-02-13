Chuck E. Cheese denies its part of pizza conspiracy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Chuck E. Cheese’s is defending itself from an internet conspiracy theory.

The theory alleges the company creates whole pizzas by frankensteining together uneaten slices from other pizzas.

A video from YouTuber Shane Dawson amassed more than 7 million views in less than 24 hours.

In one part of the video, Dawson orders a pizza at a Chuck E. Cheese's in Los Angeles and says his pizza has mismatched slices.

The theory has been roundly denied by parent company CEC Entertainment.



