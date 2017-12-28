Claire's pulls makeup kits over cancer-causing asbestos fears

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Claire's, the girls' cosmetics and jewelry retailer, is pulling several makeup products from store shelves over concerns they may contain cancer-causing asbestos.

The decision comes after a report from WJAR-TV, which detailed a Rhode Island family's discovery of the substance in their 6-year-old's glitter makeup kit.

In response, the retailer issued a statement on Twitter, acknowledging the concerns raised in the televised report and vowing to investigate. For now, the items have been removed from stores.

On Thursday, the company issued a follow-up statement indicating it plans to have the products tested independently to verify what has been reported.

"We have retained an independent laboratory to test the cited products in order to determine whether the recent news reports are accurate. In the interim we have stopped sales of the products and are issuing full refunds to concerned customers," the statement read in part.

WJAR-TV reports Kristi Warner had suspicions about the ingredients in her daughter's makeup and shipped the kit to an independent lab. She said test results showed traces of tremolite asbestos -- a substance linked to mesothelioma, an aggressive and deadly form of cancer.

See the list of recalled products, found on the product and safety tab of Claires.com, below:

Ultimate Mega Make Up Set, code 71844

Metallic Hot Pink Glitter 48-Piece Makeup Set, code 76094

Pink Glitter Cellphone Makeup Compact, code 26556

Bedazzled Rainbow Heart Makeup Set, code 11767

Rainbow Bedazzled Star Make Up Set, code 20926

Rainbow Glitter Heart Shaped Makeup Set, code 97275

Mint Glitter Make Up Set, code 74769

Rainbow Bedazzled Rectangle Make Up Set, code 21044

Pink Glitter Palette with Eyeshadow & Lip Gloss, code 97276

