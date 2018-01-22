Clearing the clutter: Organizing your home

HOUSTON - Most people have that one area or maybe multiple areas that you just can't keep clear. No one is perfect, but when it comes to creating a clutter-free space, professional organizer Peri Patel, owner of Let's Be Clear, is as close as you'll get.

"This is the pantry," Patel said as she opened the door. "So you can see for starters, everything is in a clear bin."

Patel says being able to easily see everything in your pantry save time and money.

"I'm a big fan of getting everything you can out of its original packaging," she explained. "When I come in here and I'm going to the store what do I need? It is so easy for me to see."

Kid's snacks are on the bottom shelf where they can grab and go. If your husband goes grocery shopping, labels make it easy for him to put everything away in the right spot, too.

Patel's fridge is just as tidy.

"Having it this way is a game changer for our family," Patel said.

The clear storage system extends to other parts of her home where she needs to corral clutter. She has plastic totes for small toys, labeled with words and pictures for her younger child who can't read.

"And they know where the cars go and they know where the Hero Mashers go," she said, referencing the pictures on the totes.

The totes stack for easy storage on a shelf in a cabinet.

Patel knows most homes aren't as organized.

"This is real life," she said, showing Davis the office closet of a client she is still organizing. "This is what the majority of people's closets look like."



"We're going to do a pile that's purge or shred," Patel said, explaining how she will start the project.

It is also how you should start. Take everything out of the space you want to organize. Sort like items with like items in piles. Then purge. Get rid of duplicate items or things you no longer use.

The two biggest mistakes Patel sees people make are not giving themselves enough time to complete a project and taking on too big of a job instead of tackling your home room by room.

Homeowner Jason Whitley hired Patel to make his family's home run more smoothly.

"It makes it more efficient when you're ready for dinner or you're ready to prepare and eat meals." Whitley told Davis. "You go and you know exactly where everything is."

Patel also showed us how she turned an extra closet into a "gift closet" in her home.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.