Coca-Cola announces energy drink line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coca-Cola says it will launch its first-ever energy drink.

The company told Reuters it's working on plans for "Coca-Cola Energy" and "Coca-Cola No Sugar."

Soda sales are down, so Coke has been looking into other options.

The "no sugar" version would likely include caffeine from naturally-derived sources.

Coke is currently in arbitration with Monster Beverage, another maker of energy drinks, over the launch of the new products. Coca-Cola owns stock in Monster, and Monster says the new drinks could violate an agreement between the companies. Monster shares fell 10 percent after news of the arbitration.

No word yet on when the new drinks will be released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.