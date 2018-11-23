Collect 'passport' stamps for Small Business Saturday giveaway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Small Business Saturday was created several years ago to encourage communities to show love for local businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Downtown Vision Inc. wants you to join the movement and #ShopSmall on Saturday in Downtown Jacksonville and beyond the urban core.

The not-for-profit group has organized a giveaway to encourage participation on Small Business Saturday.

Here's how it works:

Start at any one of 14 participating businesses and grab your "passport"

Get a stamp from each of the locations you visit

Turn in the completed passport at a participating location (you must have at least six stamps to qualify)

The winner of the giveaway will be selected at random and notified on Monday, Nov. 26 via email, so be sure to provide contact information. Passports with incomplete/missing information won't be considered.

The winner gets a #DTJax Swag Bag with goodies from Visit Jacksonville, a $25 gift card to Mocha Misk'i, a $10 voucher for Breezy Jazz Club, tickets to see a show at The Ritz Theatre and Museum and The 5 & Dime, A Theatre Company.

You can start your day at the Riverside Arts Market and #ShopLocal with their vendors, then visit the Brooklyn and Riverside areas and head downtown.

The participating locations are:

Bay Street Bar & Grill | 119 E Bay St. Bellwether | 100 N Laura St. Bold City Brewery Downtown | 109 E Bay St. Breezy Jazz Club | 119 W Adams St. Burrito Gallery Brooklyn | 100 E Adams St. Chamblin's Uptown | 215 N Laura St. Duval Mercantile | 205 N Laura St. Hyppo Brooklyn | 90 Riverside Ave. #605 Jacobs Jewelers | 205 N Laura St. Mocha Misk'i | 209 N Laura St. Riverside Arts Market | 715 Riverside Ave. The Carling | 31 Adams St. Visit Jacksonville | 208 N Laura St. Wolf & Cub | 205 N Laura St.

Share your favorite Small Business Saturday moments on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #ShopSmall. For more information, visit DTJax.com/shopsmall.

