Company issues warning, not recall over Instant Pot overheating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Instant Pot has advised customers who use certain models of the company's popular pressure cookers to avoid using them for the time being.

An official recall on affected products has yet to be issued after the company received a number of reports of pressure cookers overheating.

The reports came in about the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker including the following batch codes: 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, 1746.

The batch code can be found on the bottom right of the label.

Instant Pot issued a statement on its Facebook page, "We want you to know that we take any problem with our products extremely seriously as safety and quality are our primary concern, and we are working cooperatively with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)"

The company also stated it expected to release updated information on receiving a replacement pressure cooker in the coming weeks. Until then, anyone with one of the affected products is asked to refrain from using it.

If you have further questions you can call the company's Customer Care line at 1-800-828-7290x2.

