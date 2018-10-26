Company that sells 'Imperfect' produce gets big investment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A company that collects and sells ugly fruits and vegetables received a major investment from an NBA star.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant is backing Imperfect. Durant and the company plan to fight food waste in America.

The startup, founded in 2015, delivers imperfect fruits and vegetables directly to customers.

The company says with Durant's help it sees itself as a national brand for the first time.

Imperfect plans to expand to Washington, DC, its 12th city, by early next year. The company then plans to expand to the East Coast. It's considering selling other foods like baked goods and jams.

One in five fruits and vegetables are passed over by U.S. grocery stores due to cosmetic defects.

