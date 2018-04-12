Conagra Brands recalls Salisbury steak due to possible contamination

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling 135,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products because they may be contaminated with bone, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday.

The family-style, heat treated, not shelf-stable Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

27-oz. carton containing plastic shrink-wrapped packages containing 6 pieces of “Banquet FAMILY SIZE 6 SALISBURY STEAKS & BROWN GRAVY MADE WITH CHICKEN, PORK AND BEEF – GRILL MARKS ADDED” with lot code 5006 8069 10 05and a ‘BEST BY’ date of SEP 01 2019 printed on the package.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at 800-289-6014

