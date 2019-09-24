Consignment shop offers chance to look fabulous for less

Champagne tastes on a beer budget. That's the challenge countless women have when they're shopping for high-end fashion.

Consignment shopping can be the answer.

But there's a knack to doing it right. If you're looking for high-end goods, shop close to the high-end neighborhood in your community, but not in it.

Spring and summer are the best times to shop for bargains as people clean out their closets and college kids head home from class.

Lauren Basil, owner of Mosh Posh, turned her passion for finding a deal into a business success.

"We started out with 750 square feet," Basil said.

Within a few booming fashion seasons, now there's a storefront five times larger.

Mosh Posh offers deals up to 80% cheaper than the original high-end prices.

Basil's love of shopping and an eye for bargains combined to create her own consignment boutique she says is worth several million dollars with more than 200,000 followers on Facebook.

According to Facebook, it's one of the most followed consignment shops in the world.

"I couldn't afford everything I wanted, so I had to find a creative way," Basil said.

It's a win-win business for bargain shoppers and for consignors.

Don't try to pin Basil down on exact prices for fashion finds. She's got a staff of 10 and an expert authenticator for the details.

And everyone loves a great deal. Immediately a hit in Tampa, Basil's reach and exposure is going global.

Basil said the best advice when consigning high-priced items is to make sure the store has an authenticator.

If not, get someone to appraise your item before selling on popular sites like eBay. And be sure to sign up for the store's e-letter. They let loyal customers know what's going on and when deals happen.

And don't just shop thrift stores. Antique stores can have some real treasures when it comes to clothes.

