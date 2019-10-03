Consumer alert: Window cords can be deadly for small children

A federal consumer safety agency is warning parents once again of the dangers of window cords for infants and young children.

October is window covering safety month, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission said families with children should go cordless if they can.

At least 50 infants and young children died from 2012 to 2017 in window cord strangulation cases.

READ: Safety Alert for window coverings

CPSC recommends that families replace corded window coverings with cordless ones to prevent the deadly hazard.

If you are unable to switch to cordless window coverings, follow these safety tips:

Move all cribs, beds, furniture and toys away from windows and window cords, preferably to another wall.

Make sure that tasseled pull cords are as short as possible.

Keep all window cords well out of the reach of children. Eliminate any dangling cords.

Check that cord stops are properly installed and adjusted to limit the movement of inner lift cords.

Continuous-loop cords on draperies and vertical blinds should be permanently anchored to the floor or wall.

After December 15, 2018, products that consumers can pick up in a retail store or order online as ready-made will not contain hazardous cords if the product is compliant with the ANSI/WCMA A100.1-2018 standard.

Consumers should look for window coverings that comply with the new voluntary standard.

