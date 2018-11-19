Consumer groups offer toy safety tips for holiday shoppers

A group of consumer agencies and organizations are joining efforts to help parents, grandparents and loved ones give the gift of safety this holiday season by choosing toys for kids wisely.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), Safe Kids Worldwide and The Toy Association are offering some Toy Safety Shopping Tips to make sure those shopping for toys are aware of safety concerns.

“CPSC’s mission is safety. Whether it is working with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to stop unsafe products at the ports, recalling hazardous products that have entered the marketplace, or educating businesses on how to comply with safety regulations, CPSC works every day to keep unsafe products off store shelves and out of consumers’, especially children’s, hands. U.S. toy safety standards are among the toughest in the world, but injuries still occur. It is crucial that parents and caregivers heed this call to keep safety in mind when shopping for toys this holiday season so that together we can ensure the safety of our most vulnerable consumers,” said Acting CPSC Chairman Buerkle. “By working collaboratively, CPSC’s toy safety tips can reach more people this holiday toy buying season. We all have the same goal, which is to keep children safe during the holidays and all year long.”

While CPSC, retailers, toymakers, and nonprofits are committed to ensuring the safety of toys, it is equally important that parents and caregivers take an active role in ensuring safe and fun play. That is why the groups issued the following tips for consumers when purchasing toys:

Check the label: Follow age guidance and other safety information on packaging (age grading is based on safety concerns and on the developmental appropriateness for children).

Follow age guidance and other safety information on packaging (age grading is based on safety concerns and on the developmental appropriateness for children). Avoid toys with small parts , as well as marbles and small balls, for children under age three.

, as well as marbles and small balls, for children under age three. Ensure that stuffed toys have age-appropriate features such as embroidered or secured eyes and noses for younger children and seams that are reinforced to withstand an older child’s play.

have age-appropriate features such as embroidered or secured eyes and noses for younger children and seams that are reinforced to withstand an older child’s play. Be careful with magnets : High-powered magnet sets are a safety risk to children – toddler through teen. Children have swallowed loose magnets, causing serious intestinal injuries.

: High-powered magnet sets are a safety risk to children – toddler through teen. Children have swallowed loose magnets, causing serious intestinal injuries. Choose toys that match your child's interests and abilities as well as your family's play environment.

your child's interests and abilities as well as your family's play environment. Get safety gear. With scooters and other riding toys, be sure to include helmets. Helmets should be worn properly at all times, and they should be sized to fit.

With scooters and other riding toys, be sure to include helmets. Helmets should be worn properly at all times, and they should be sized to fit. Know your seller. Purchase toys from retailers you know and trust.

To learn more about toy safety, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.