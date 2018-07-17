5 door locks that will keep you safe

Most break-ins are committed by criminals who come right through the front door, according to Department of Justice statistics. Even if you're diligent about locking up, you need a good deadbolt to thwart thieves.

"The bolt portion of the lock, called the throw, isn't the part that fails to hold up in our tests," says Dave Trezza, an engineer who runs Consumer Reports' lock testing. "There are other design flaws that allow burglars to break through and gain entry."

Most locks use steel in the cylinder, which can be drilled open. The best locks use hardened steel or brass, and some reinforce the cylinder with hidden steel plates. It's still possible to drill through a lock that has these built-in enhancements, but it can take so long that thieves give up and move on.

The biggest design flaw Trezza sees relates to the strike plate, the metal piece that holds the throw in a doorjamb when the door is locked. Too many locks come with short, 3⁄4-inch wood screws for attaching the strike plate to the jamb. That makes it easy for an intruder to gain entry by kicking the door till the screws tear out of the soft wood.

For our kick-in tests, CR engineers use a custom-built jig to swing a 100-pound steel battering ram against a locked door. Locks are also subjected to picking and drilling. Smart locks in our ratings get additional testing. We evaluate their wireless setup and investigate features like smartphone alerts, remote locking, voice control (via Amazon Alexa, Apple Siri, and Google Assistant), shareable electronic keys, and more.

After putting dozens of locks to the test, we've selected five of the best from our door lock ratings. But first, five models to pass on—they performed poorly in our physical challenges and/or our tests specific to smart locks.

1. Best Overall