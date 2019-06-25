7-Eleven announces 24/7 Slurpee delivery service

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

7-Eleven announced Monday its convenience stores will now offer a 24/7 Slurpee delivery service.​

Customers in the U.S. can place orders from public areas like beaches, parks, sports fields and more through the 7NOW delivery app.

Traditional addresses are not necessary as the app works by placing pins on a map.

Couriers with Postmates will deliver orders within 30 minutes in 27 major metropolitan areas including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Antonio and Washington, D.C., according to 7-Eleven.

No minimum purchase amount is required and the first three deliveries are free.

