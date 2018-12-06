8 new car models Consumer Reports has its eyes on

Following the auto industry is exciting because there are always new models coming down the road. Here, we highlight several models that are either fresh at dealerships or will soon be on their way.

Audi E-Tron

The German automaker’s first fully electric production model is an SUV sized to fit between the Q5 and Q7. The E-Tron is powered by two electric motors, one at each axle, giving it all-wheel drive. A large 95-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack enables about a 250-mile range.

Pricing starts at $74,800

On sale: Spring 2019

Chevrolet Blazer

The Blazer name has been resurrected for an all-new, five-passenger SUV that sits between the Equinox and Traverse. Two engines are offered: a 193-hp four-cylinder and a 305-hp V6, each linked to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Key advanced safety features are offered only on top trims.

Pricing starts at $29,995

On sale: January 2019

Ford Ranger

The Ranger returns as a modern midsized pickup that packs a truckload of convenience features, safety technology, and capabilities. It will be offered in extended cab and crew-cab configurations, with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive. A turbocharged 270-hp, 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine with a 10-speed automatic transmission is the only powertrain.

Pricing starts at $24,300

On sale: Early 2019

Genesis G70

The all-new G70 sedan is a credible challenger to German sports sedans such as the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, based on our initial experience. The most affordable Genesis model is offered with the choice of a turbocharged four-cylinder or a twin-turbo V6 engine, and it’s available in rear- and all-wheel drive.

Pricing starts at $34,900

On sale: Now

Jaguar I-Pace

Jaguar enters the electric car arena with the I-Pace. This performance-oriented all-wheel-drive SUV has a 90-kWh battery that the automaker says has a 240-mile range on a single charge. The I-Pace is said to race from 0-60 mph in a scant 4.5 seconds.

Pricing starts at $69,500

On sale: Now

Porsche Taycan

The all-electric Taycan sedan promises power, performance, and range to rival Tesla’s vaunted Model S. Porsche says that the car will have more than 600 hp and be able to accelerate from 0-60 mph in less than 3.5 seconds. It also says its range is more than 300 miles.

On sale: 2020

Subaru Forester

The redesigned Forester stays true to its established formula, and it delivers a unique combination of roomy packaging, excellent visibility, and great fuel economy, with simple controls. There are improvements to passenger space, ride, and noise. It gets a slightly more powerful four-cylinder engine, but there’s no turbo option anymore. The EyeSight advanced safety system is now standard.

Pricing starts at $24,295

On sale: Now

Toyota RAV4

The RAV4 looks significantly different for 2019, though its dimensions remain similar. The optional all-wheel-drive system comes with a terrain mode selector, allowing the driver to dial in settings to tackle snow, mud, and sand. And Toyota has packed lots of advanced safety features into it. A hybrid will follow in March.

Pricing starts at: $25,500

On sale: Late 2018

