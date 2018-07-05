Americans are quitting their jobs at the fastest rate in 17 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - More Americans are quitting their jobs and going out on their own, than at any other time since 2001.

The Bureau of Labor Standards found In January 2017, 3.2 million Americans gave up their jobs. That's up from 2.9 million in January 2016. It's also twice as many people as those who were laid off in April.

The jobs that saw the most increases were finance and insurance, and real estate and rental and leasing.

Researchers found CEO and small business expectations are both up. It also found more "prime-age" workers, ages 25-54, are working, more than any time since 2011, an increase of 81.7%.

On Tuesday, the CEO Economic Outlook Index rose 19.1 points to 93.3, the biggest increase since 2009.

