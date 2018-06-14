Avoiding bugs on a plane

Most illnesses contracted on a plane are picked up from surfaces, not through the air, says Mark Gendreau, M.D., a researcher who studies infection risk during air travel.

Use hand sanitizer, one with at least 60 percent alcohol, before and after touching seat back trays and seat buckles, where the bugs are plentiful. If you sit near a passenger who is coughing or sneezing, adjust the air vent above your seat so the air flows away from your face. And stay hydrated: Dry cabin air can dehydrate protective membranes in your nose and mouth, leaving you more susceptible to infection.

