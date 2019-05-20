Best new car deals for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is one of the best times of the year to buy a new car, and the annual advertising blitz touting deals is already underway.

Dramatic savings can be expected through new car incentives, including low-interest financing rates, customer rebates, and special lease deals (some of which have been sweetened with manufacturer subsidies). These deals are currently available and extended to at least the end of the month. Some stretch out to July.

To identify standout deals, Consumer Reports’ analysts studied nationwide new car incentives and discounts that represent savings below the sticker price. To make sure the featured cars represent smart buys, Consumer Reports concentrated on models with a strong overall score, which factors in road-test performance, owner satisfaction, reliability, and safety.

Some models that have come up short in Consumer Reports’ testing are being advertised with tempting deals. That underscores the need for shoppers to do their research and not be swayed by the savings alone.

The cars listed below—all 2019 models—appear in descending order of the potential savings off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. To show specific pricing examples, Consumer Reoports spotlighted specific, popular versions. The savings span from 17% to 12% off the original MSRP—and this typically holds true across the model range.

The list this Memorial Day season is dominated by Hyundai and Kia. These brands are offering double-digit percentage discounts on many models, and their vehicles tend to do well in Consumer Reports' tests and surveys.

