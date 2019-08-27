Best strollers from Consumer Reports' tests

If you're expecting a baby soon, but don't know where to begin when it comes to stroller shopping, don't fret.

After testing dozens of baby strollers in the lab for safety, manuverability and more, Consumer Reports released its top picks for 2019:

Best Stroller for City Dwellers: Peg Perego Booklet -- $329 -- sold by Amazon.

Best Stroller for Suburban Living: Chicco Bravo Trio -- $379.99 -- sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY and Walmart

Best Stroller for Traveling With Infants: Chicco KeyFit Caddy -- $99.99 -- sold by Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, Walmart

Best Stroller for Traveling With Toddlers: Summer Infant 3D Lite -- $89.99 -- sold by Amazon

Best Stroller for the Long Haul: Baby Jogger City Select -- ranges in price from $370.99 to $559.99

All in all, Consumer Reports says the best stroller is a safe stroller with features that fit your child and your lifestyle at a price that matches your budget.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2019 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.