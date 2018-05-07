BMW, Mini recall cars, SUVs for fire risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - BMW of North America is recalling 47,806 select 2011 and 2012 BMW, Mini, and Rolls Royce vehicles because the auxiliary water pump could fail and cause a circuit board to overheat. That overheating could potentially lead to a fire.

The automaker recommends that owners of the affected vehicles park them outdoors until the recall work has been performed.



Vehicles recalled: Certain 2011-2012 BMW 550i, 550i xDrive, 550i Gran Turismo, 550i Gran Turismo xDrive, 750i, 750Li, 750i xDrive, 750Li xDrive, 760Li, X5 xDrive50i, X5 M, X6 xDrive50i, X6 M, ActiveHybrid7, MINI Cooper S Convertible, John Cooper Works (JCW) Convertible, Cooper S Countryman, Cooper S Countryman ALL4, Cooper S, JCW, Cooper S Clubman, JCW Clubman, Cooper S Roadster, JCW Roadster, Cooper S Coupe, JCW Coupe, and Rolls-Royce Ghost vehicles. Certain 2011 BMW X6 Hybrid and 2012 BMW 650i Coupe, 650i xDrive Coupe, 650i Convertible, and 650i xDrive Convertible vehicles.

The problem: “The electric auxiliary water pump may fail and cause the circuit board to overheat,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said. This could increase the risk of fire.

The fix: Dealers will replace the electric auxiliary water pump at no charge. Replacement parts are not currently available.

How to contact the manufacturer: BMW said it will notify owners of vehicles affected by the recall starting June 11, 2018. BMW will issue a second notification when parts become available. Owners may contact BMW at BMW 800-525-7417; Mini owners can call 866-825-1525; and Rolls-Royce owners can call 877-877-3735.

NHTSA campaign number: 18V248000

Check for an open recall: Plug in the 17-digit vehicle identification number at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. It will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

