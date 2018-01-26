Consumer Reports breaks down best new cars for teenagers

Parents choosing a car for their teen driver have a tough decision to make, primarily because it involves striking a balance between cost and safety.

The temptation -- and often the necessity -- is to buy a cheap, bare-bones model or to pass down an older family car. But because the car will be transporting their children, parents want to pick the best and safest car the budget allows. (See the list of the best used cars for teens.)

Motor-vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for 14- to 18-year-olds. In fact, almost half of teens involved in a car crash die, according the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Parents should start by selecting a car with a solid reliability track record and excellent safety marks. Consumer Reports suggests they go further and pick a model that's well-suited for inexperienced drivers.

Consumer Reports, which tests about 60 cars a year at its Connecticut test track, offers expert advice on which vehicles parents should consider.

Generally speaking, bigger and heavier vehicles perform better in crash tests. But very large vehicles can be hard for inexperienced drivers to handle, and they return poor fuel economy. In addition, they can hold lots of passengers, proven in studies to be a major distraction that increases a young driver’s risk of crashing. That's why there aren't any minivans, large SUVs, or pickup trucks on this list.

Sports cars are also a poor choice for young drivers. They beg to be driven too fast and have a higher rate of accidents than other cars. Consequently, they often carry higher insurance premiums.

New models generally offer more safety features and provide better crash protection. Parents should try to buy the best safety equipment their budget allows. Specifically, features such as forward-collision warning (FCW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB) have been shown to provide real-world safety benefits in avoiding crashes. CR strongly recommends these features.

For this list, Consumer Reports avoided cars with 0-60 mph acceleration times faster than 7.5 seconds or slower than 11 seconds, those with braking distances longer than 145 feet in dry conditions, and those with mediocre or worse emergency-handling scores.

Each car chosen carries a Consumer Reports recommendation, meaning it meets their stringent standards for test performance, reliability, and safety.

For the complete list, and links to road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, pricing, and more, go to ConsumerReports.org.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2018 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.