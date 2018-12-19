Consumer Reports rounds up the best end-of-the-year car deals

As the end of the year approaches, great car deals are available now. New car shoppers will see significant rebates and more wiggle room in negotiations as automakers and dealers try to clear showrooms and reach 2018 sales goals, according to Consumer Reports.
To help holiday car shoppers, Consumer Reports’ analysts looked through national incentives, finding that 2019 models can be had with projected savings of up to 14 percent off the original window sticker price. And some 2018s were spotted with even bigger discounts. Of course, local supply and demand will influence how much a dealer is willing to bend on price.
To make sure the featured cars represent smart buys, we concentrated on models with a strong Overall Score, which factors in road-test performance, owner satisfaction, reliability, and safety. (Learn more about CR car ratings.)
In the final hours of the year, dealerships may be especially motivated to negotiate in order to reach monthly and annual sales targets, which are typically rewarded by the automaker. Armed with all the information available on our model pages, you can definitely get a great deal now.
See all current Best New Car Deals, or use our dynamic ratings chart to create your own list of vehicles by sorting and filtering by the factors that matter most to you.
All nationwide incentives featured here are good until Jan. 2. The vehicles are listed in order of percentage of potential savings off the sticker price. Similar discounts can be found on other versions in addition to those spotlighted.
There are also great deals of 17 percent or more off some remaining 2018 models, including the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe Sport, and Sonata; Nissan Altima; and Ram 1500. (If you look beyond CR Recommended models, the 2018 Chrysler 300, Jaguar XF, and Nissan Titan have potential savings of 20 percent or more off MSRP.)
Detailed pricing information is available on all current vehicles from their respective model pages, linked below.
Kia Soul: 14 percent off
2019 Kia Soul +
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $21,430
Potential savings off MSRP: $3,076
Bottom line price: $18,354
Read the complete Kia Soul road test.
Kia Optima: 13 percent off
2019 Kia Optima EX
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $27,720
Potential savings off MSRP: $3,572
Bottom line price: $24,148
Read the complete Kia Optima road test.
Hyundai Santa Fe XL: 12 percent off
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE AWD
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $33,580
Potential savings off MSRP: $4,075
Bottom line price: $29,505
Read the complete Hyundai Santa Fe XL road test.
Kia Sportage: 11 percent off
2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $26,245
Potential savings off MSRP: $3,002
Bottom line price: $23,243
Read the complete Kia Sportage road test.
Toyota Camry: 10 percent off
2019 Toyota Camry LE
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $25,270
Potential savings off MSRP: $2,569
Bottom line price: $22,701
Read the complete Toyota Camry road test.
Toyota Corolla: 10 percent off
2019 Toyota Corolla LE
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $20,055
Potential savings off MSRP: $1,918
Bottom line price: $18,137
Read the complete Toyota Corolla road test.
Toyota Highlander: 10 percent off
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $41,725
Potential savings off MSRP: $4,039
Bottom line price: $37,686
Read the complete Toyota Highlander road test.
Toyota Sienna: 9 percent off
2019 Toyota Sienna XLE
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $38,310
Potential savings off MSRP: $3,481
Bottom line price: $34,829
Read the complete Toyota Sienna road test.
Toyota Corolla Hatchback: 9 percent off
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE
Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019
MSRP: $22,010
Potential savings off MSRP: $2,063
Bottom line price: $19,947
Read the complete Toyota Corolla Hatchback road test.
