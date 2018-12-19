Consumer Reports rounds up the best end-of-the-year car deals

As the end of the year approaches, great car deals are available now. New car shoppers will see significant rebates and more wiggle room in negotiations as automakers and dealers try to clear showrooms and reach 2018 sales goals, according to Consumer Reports.

To help holiday car shoppers, Consumer Reports’ analysts looked through national incentives, finding that 2019 models can be had with projected savings of up to 14 percent off the original window sticker price. And some 2018s were spotted with even bigger discounts. Of course, local supply and demand will influence how much a dealer is willing to bend on price.

To make sure the featured cars represent smart buys, we concentrated on models with a strong Overall Score, which factors in road-test performance, owner satisfaction, reliability, and safety. (Learn more about CR car ratings.)

In the final hours of the year, dealerships may be especially motivated to negotiate in order to reach monthly and annual sales targets, which are typically rewarded by the automaker. Armed with all the information available on our model pages, you can definitely get a great deal now.

All nationwide incentives featured here are good until Jan. 2. The vehicles are listed in order of percentage of potential savings off the sticker price. Similar discounts can be found on other versions in addition to those spotlighted.

There are also great deals of 17 percent or more off some remaining 2018 models, including the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe Sport, and Sonata; Nissan Altima; and Ram 1500. (If you look beyond CR Recommended models, the 2018 Chrysler 300, Jaguar XF, and Nissan Titan have potential savings of 20 percent or more off MSRP.)

Detailed pricing information is available on all current vehicles from their respective model pages, linked below.

Kia Soul: 14 percent off

2019 Kia Soul +

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $21,430

Potential savings off MSRP: $3,076

Bottom line price: $18,354

Read the complete Kia Soul road test.

Kia Optima: 13 percent off

2019 Kia Optima EX

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $27,720

Potential savings off MSRP: $3,572

Bottom line price: $24,148

Read the complete Kia Optima road test.

Hyundai Santa Fe XL: 12 percent off

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL SE AWD

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $33,580

Potential savings off MSRP: $4,075

Bottom line price: $29,505

Read the complete Hyundai Santa Fe XL road test.

Kia Sportage: 11 percent off

2019 Kia Sportage LX AWD

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $26,245

Potential savings off MSRP: $3,002

Bottom line price: $23,243

Read the complete Kia Sportage road test.

Toyota Camry: 10 percent off

2019 Toyota Camry LE

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $25,270

Potential savings off MSRP: $2,569

Bottom line price: $22,701

Read the complete Toyota Camry road test.

Toyota Corolla: 10 percent off

2019 Toyota Corolla LE

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $20,055

Potential savings off MSRP: $1,918

Bottom line price: $18,137

Read the complete Toyota Corolla road test.

Toyota Highlander: 10 percent off

2019 Toyota Highlander XLE

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $41,725

Potential savings off MSRP: $4,039

Bottom line price: $37,686

Read the complete Toyota Highlander road test.

Toyota Sienna: 9 percent off

2019 Toyota Sienna XLE

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $38,310

Potential savings off MSRP: $3,481

Bottom line price: $34,829

Read the complete Toyota Sienna road test.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback: 9 percent off

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback SE

Incentives expire: Jan. 2, 2019

MSRP: $22,010

Potential savings off MSRP: $2,063

Bottom line price: $19,947

Read the complete Toyota Corolla Hatchback road test.

