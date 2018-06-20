Florida ranks one of best states for summer road trips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Summer is the perfect time to plan your summer adventure, but narrowing down a destination can be a headache.

WalletHub has released its annual road trip report, ranking Florida 5th in the nation for best overall summer vacations.

It compared all 50 states in categories ranging from safety to cost.

Wyoming, North Carolina, Minnesota and Texas round off the top 4 states.

The Florida came in 3rd place for best attractions and lowest price of 3-star hotels and 13th for nightlife.

READ FULL REPORT: 2018’s Best & Worst States for Summer Road Trips

Florida also holds the 7th spot for average gas prices. An average tank of gas across the sunshine state in $2.73, according to AAA.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.