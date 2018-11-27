GM trucks, SUVs face probe over break performance

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a probe involving 2.7 million pickup trucks and SUVs from General Motors over concerns that their braking ability may fade over time, increasing the risk of crashes.

According to NHTSA, 111 complaints have been filed with the agency about the problem, including nine reports of crashes. In addition, there have been two reports of injuries resulting from two of those crashes. No fatalities have been reported, NHTSA says. The probe may lead to a recall, but for now, it is considered an investigation.

The models being investigated are 2014-2016 Cadillac Escalade SUVs, Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup trucks, Chevrolet Suburban SUVs, Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs, GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks and GMC Yukon SUVs.

NHTSA attributes the problem to a deterioration of the engine-driven brake assist vacuum pump, a common system that helps a driver stop the car. Over time, braking assistance could weaken, which could make it harder for a driver to brake and may extend stopping distances.

“GM has been monitoring field reports and other data on these vehicles, and we will work with NHTSA to further evaluate them,” a GM spokesman, Tom Wilkinson, said in a statement emailed to CR. “GM is cooperating fully with NHTSA.”

This preliminary evaluation has been opened, NHTSA says, “to assess the scope, frequency, circumstances, and safety consequences of the alleged defect.” After this initial review, it may require deeper analysis, which could result in a recall.

No advice has been given to owners by the manufacturer or NHTSA.

Consumer Reports will monitor this situation and follow up in the event of a recall.

