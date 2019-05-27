Here's how to get your kids to wear sunscreen

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Anything that takes away from playtime can seem like a waste of time for kids. But studies show just one blistering sunburn as a child can nearly double the lifetime risk of melanoma.

So here's how to make things a little easier: you don't have to use a product that carries "kids" or "baby" on the label. In most cases, these formulas actually get a lower rating when it comes to protection.

When given the choice between spray or lotion, Consumer Reports always recommends using lotion. Any parent knows kids are more likely to squirm when you break out the spray bottle, and you don't want your young ones breathing in the ingredients.

Plus, if your children really dislike wearing sunscreen, remember that there are other options available. For one, you can get them sun-protective clothing that helps ward off the sun's rays. Think wide-brim hats, rash guards and shirts with ultraviolet protection.

It's also important to make putting on sunscreen or sunblock part of your daily routine, like brushing your teeth or washing your face. You can set a good example, too. If your child sees you using sunscreen, they'll be more likely to follow your lead.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.