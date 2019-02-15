Honda recalls 437,000 cars and SUVs over potential stalling issue

Honda is recalling 437,000 Acura MDX SUVs, Acura TLX V6 cars, and Honda Accord V6 cars because the gasoline flow from fuel pumps could slow to the point that a vehicle stalls, increasing the risk of a crash, according to Consumer Reports.

Honda, the parent company for Acura, says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries because of this issue.

According to the automaker, the presence of sodium particles in some gasolines can cause the fuel pump to slow down, which can ultimately lead to stalling. When the vehicle is operated in areas with high ambient temperatures, the flow of gasoline can be reduced, hurting acceleration and potentially causing the car engine to stall entirely. A Honda spokesman said the issue has been observed mainly in southern states during warm summer months.

The Details

Vehicles affected: 437,000 cars and SUVs, including:

2016 Acura MDX SUVs built from Aug. 27, 2014, through June 20, 2016

2017 Acura MDX built from Aug. 6, 2015, through Oct. 26, 2017

2018 Acura MDX built from April 26, 2017, through Aug. 2, 2018

2015 Acura TLX V6 cars built from Sept. 17, 2013, through Sept. 22, 2015

2016 Acura TLX V6, built from Sept. 24, 2015, through July 15, 2016

2017 Acura TLX V6, built from July 15, 2016, through March 27, 2017

2018 Acura TLX V6, built from March 28, 2017, through March 23, 2018

2019 Acura TLX V6, built from March 23, 2018, through Dec. 3, 2018

2015 Honda Accord V6 cars, built from March 11, 2014, through Aug. 5, 2015

2016 Honda Accord V6, built from Dec. 10, 2014, through June 25, 2016

2017 Honda Accord V6, built from June 25, 2016, through Sept. 28, 2017

The problem: The presence of sodium particles in some gasolines can lead to the fuel pump slowing down, which can ultimately lead to stalling.

The fix: Dealers will update software that controls the fuel pump, and may even replace the fuel pump if needed, at no charge to owners.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners can call Honda at 888-234-2138. Honda says it will begin notifying affected owners in late March 2019. Honda's number for this recall is N3X.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V060

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and this recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

