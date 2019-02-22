New 2020 cars worth waiting for

Consumer Reports is looking at this promising group of new and redesigned models coming later this year.

Although these vehicles may be tempting, Consumer Reports traditionally recommends holding off purchases for a year or so after the launch of a redesigned or brand-new model.

Even historically reliable vehicles can have initial teething problems during a redesign. Plus, waiting will give Consumer Reports time to purchase and test the vehicles, ensuring you're making an informed decision.

The added benefit of knowing what new models are coming is that they signal when discounts will grow for the outgoing models, because incentives are often used to make room for the all-new cars.

The cars are presented in alphabetical order. When possible, Consumer Reports provided the month when the vehicle will go on sale.

Learn more about these vehicles by clicking the links to larger previews.

2020 Cadillac XT6

The XT6 SUV fills the gap between Cadillac’s massive truck-based Escalade and the midsized XT5. This new three-row SUV can seat up to seven. Every XT6 gets a power-folding third row and remote-folding second row, plus six USB ports, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The only powertrain choice is a 310-hp, 3.6-liter V6 engine mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard; all-wheel drive is optional. The XT6 gets a generous amount of standard safety tech, too, including AEB with pedestrian detection, and BSW.

On sale: Summer

2020 Ford Explorer

Although it may look familiar, the Explorer has been completely redesigned for 2020. This three-row SUV rides on a new rear-wheel-drive platform (all-wheel drive is optional) and gets more powerful engine choices, including a 300-hp, 2.3-liter turbo four-cylinder; a 400-hp engine for the performance-focused Explorer ST; and a 318-hp, 3.3-liter hybrid. The interior features knobs and buttons that handle many functions, and the driving position is improved. Ford says the cargo area is big enough to fit a sheet of plywood, and the third row has more head, hip, and shoulder room than in the outgoing Explorer. FCW and AEB are standard.

On sale: Summer

2020 Hyundai Palisade

The three-row Palisade replaces the Santa Fe XL as Hyundai’s flagship SUV. It has a muscular grille and flared fenders. The interior offers family-focused niceties like seating for up to eight people, an intercom system that allows the driver to communicate with the second- or third-row passengers via the audio system, and a Rear Sleep Mode that lets the driver listen to music without any sound going to the second- and third-row speakers. The Palisade has a 291-hp, 3.8-liter V6 paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Front-wheel drive comes standard, with all-wheel drive available. AEB, blind spot warning (BSW), and adaptive cruise control come standard.

On sale: Summer

2020 Kia Telluride

Larger than Kia’s three-row Sorento, this bold, new midsized SUV can seat up to eight people. The Telluride shares its underpinnings; its 291-hp, 3.8-liter V6 engine; and its family-friendly tech (an intercom and a driver-only audio mode) with its corporate cousin, the Hyundai Palisade. The cabin is well-appointed, and the controls are straightforward and simple. Front-wheel drive comes standard, and all-wheel drive is available.

On sale: Spring

2020 Land Rover Evoque

The 2020 version of this stylish compact luxury SUV rides on a new platform and gets a new look—inside and out—that’s inspired by its Velar stablemate. The base Evoque is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo engine, and a hybrid powertrain is also available. Its nine-speed transmission has been updated. The Evoque also gets standard Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, and optional ClearSight Ground View uses cameras to give drivers a virtual view “through” the SUV’s hood on the touch-screen display.

On sale: Spring

2020 Lincoln Aviator

The new three-row Aviator has a luxuriously finished cabin that offers minimally processed leather—to retain its natural texture—and wood trim. And there’s tons of tech, including an optional adaptive air suspension that uses an onboard camera to scan the road ahead for potholes and adjusts the suspension accordingly. A 400-hp, 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 with 10-speed automatic transmission is standard. The 450-hp Grand Touring plug-in hybrid version can run in electric-only mode for a short distance. The Aviator comes with rear-wheel drive, but all-wheel drive is optional. FCW and AEB come standard.

On sale: Summer

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA

The new CLA sedan is slightly longer and wider than the version it replaces, while retaining a coupelike design. But the biggest change is the addition of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system, which includes a voice assistant that automatically anticipates user requests, such as suggesting a frequently listened-to radio station. The car has a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine coupled to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

On sale: Fall

2020 Toyota Supra

This two-seater sports car is the first new one to wear the Supra badge in the U.S. since 1998. It’s built in partnership with BMW and is based on the German automaker’s Z4 roadster. (Both are built in the same plant in Austria.) It has a unique design with sharp angles, dramatic curves, and large scoops and air intakes. The rear-wheel-drive coupe is designed with a 50:50 weight distribution, which is a coveted ratio for sports cars because it helps to create neutral, predictable handling. The Supra is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo six-cylinder engine that produces 335 hp and 365 lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed automatic is the only available transmission. Forward collision warning (FCW) and automatic emergency braking (AEB) are standard.

On sale: Summer

