Nissan Murano recalled for braking issue

Nissan is recalling 86,265 Murano SUVs from the 2009 model year to address a potentially faulty part in the antilock brake system (ABS). If this part fails, the brake pedal may move closer to the floor than usual and more quickly than a driver might expect, according to Consumer Reports.

Even though the brakes are engaging, it may feel like they are not, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Stopping distance may also increase because of the extra time it takes for the pedal to travel further to the floor.

In April 2018, NHTSA opened an investigation into brake-related problems with the 2009 Nissan Murano, including allegations that 14 crashes and three non-life-threatening injuries were related.

Details

Vehicles recalled: Certain 2009 Nissan Murano SUVs manufactured from July 9, 2007, through Aug. 29, 2009.

The problem: A zinc coating on an ABS component may react with brake fluids to create a gelatinous substance that causes valves within the brake system to stick open. As a result, extra fluid may accumulate within the brake system and cause additional brake-pedal travel. Drivers would experience the pedal moving more quickly and further to the floor than they may expect.

The fix: The dealership will inspect the part and replace it, if necessary, at no cost to owners.

How to contact the manufacturer: Nissan began notifying all potentially affected owners on Feb. 4, 2019. Owners may also call Nissan customer service at 800-867-7669.

NHTSA campaign number: NHTSA’s number for this recall is 18V916.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website will tell you whether your vehicle has any open recalls that need to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have any open recalls. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly to see whether your vehicle has had a recall issued.

