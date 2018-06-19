Oprah Winfrey joins world's 500 richest people

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Oprah Winfrey’s empire continues to expand. The media mogul’s fortune reached $4 billion on Monday, making her the first black female entrepreneur on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

She falls within the world’s 500 richest people, coming in at 494, just behind Mark Cuban and Ross Perot.

Winfrey’s past partnership with Weight Watchers International Inc. helped boost her income. According to Bloomberg.com, her fortune has increased $427 million so far this year.

The weight loss firm’s share price has more than doubled this year.

The bulk of her earnings comes from her hit talk show, the Oprah Winfrey Show, which had a 25-year run.

The 64-year-old recently partnered with Apple Inc. to produce original content.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.