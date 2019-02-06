Consumer Reports spotlights most fuel-efficient SUVs

SUVs are versatile vehicles for transporting passengers and cargo, and you don't have to sacrifice fuel economy to get the space and all-weather traction you want. In fact, many SUVs now have fuel economy on par with large cars.

There are hybrids and diesel SUVs leading several key categories, but as you'll see below, the most fuel-efficient SUVs overall are hybrids and small models with regular gasoline engines.

Among Consumer Reports' more than 50 vehicle tests are fuel-economy measurements. The fuel-economy numbers are derived from a precision flow meter and are rounded to the nearest mile per gallon.

Overall mileage is calculated from equal portions of city and highway driving. SUVs are bought and tested with all-wheel drive.

Below, CR shines the spotlight on the most fuel-efficient SUVs based on the overall fuel-economy test results, omitting electric vehicles. Complete test results can be found by clicking through to the model pages.

The Chevrolet Equinox is one of the roomiest compact SUVs available and offers the latest infotainment and safety technology. Most versions use a lackluster 1.5-liter turbo four-cylinder engine. The uplevel engine is a muscular 252-hp, turbo four-cylinder mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission. A diesel version returned 31 mpg overall in our tests but adds engine clatter and vibration. Diesel fuel prices fluctuate relative to gasoline and right now costs about 40 cents more a gallon.

Read the complete Chevrolet Equinox road test.

The Lexus RX has avant-garde exterior styling and lots of advanced safety features. Its 3.5-liter V6 engine is linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission, delivering ample power and a commendable 22 mpg overall. The fuel-thrifty 450h hybrid gets an excellent 29 mpg overall.

Read the complete Lexus RX road test.

The compact Lexus NX delivers a less opulent driving experience than the typical Lexus. Its handling is responsive, but the ride is rather firm and cabin noise isn't particularly hushed. The NX 300's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder works well and delivers 24 mpg overall. The NX 300h hybrid returns 29 mpg overall, making it one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs we've ever tested, but it feels a bit underpowered.

Read the complete Lexus NX road test.

Based on the Fit subcompact, the Honda HR-V gets a versatile, cargo-friendly rear seat that flips up or folds down flat and low. Power comes from a 141-hp four-cylinder engine driving either the front or all four wheels. But the HR-V feels underpowered, an impression amplified by the continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Strengths include its excellent 29 mpg overall, very flexible interior, and generous rear seat and cargo room.

Read the complete Honda HR-V road test.

