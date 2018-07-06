AAA goes offline to hire new travel agents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - AAA is hiring work from home travel agents, even though most of the travel industry is moving to online assistance.

The company says its agents will help people who want customized trip planning, not just booking with an online travel website. They also say it's better when agents can step-in when travelers have a problem.

AAA is looking for candidates in 22 states, and there is no cold-calling involved. Employees will get $17 an hour, and will get four weeks of paid vacation in the first year, and travel discounts.

Applicants must have a high school diploma, a flexible schedule, and travel school accreditation, with 18 months experience preferred.

To apply, visit their website.

