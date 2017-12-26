Consumers unsure how to set up tech gifts

Tech gadgets made for popular gifts this Christmas, but according to a new survey, most people don't know how to set them up.

Asurion reports nearly a third of people don't use their tech gifts because they don't know how to set up the gadgets. About 70 percent of adults in America will spend time setting up or troubleshooting tech-based gifts.

The top requests this time of year are for setting up and mounting a new Smart TV, installing smart home technology and setting up Wi-Fi routers. Experts suggest searching YouTube for instructions before calling for help.

