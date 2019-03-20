Cord cutters overwhelmed by streaming choices

Most consumers are beginning to feel overwhelmed by too many streaming video subscriptions, a new survey found.

According to Deloitte's annual Digital Media Trends survey, the average consumer now subscribes to three streaming video services -- the same level of commitment as last year.

The survey found, overall, more people are subscribing to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, with 69 percent of consumers saying they subscribe to at least one, up from 55 percent last year.

However, even as more consumers subscribe to video streaming services, nearly half (47 percent) of those surveyed say they are experiencing subscription fatigue.

Right now, there are more than 300 streaming services to choose from -- which is up from 200-plus a year ago.

Traditional pay-TV subscriptions remained flat at 65 percent, says Deloitte, which changed the way it asked about pay TV, so the 2017 data is not directly comparable to 2018's.

Many households (43 percent) have both pay TV and a streaming subscription. More than half (52 percent) of Generation X consumers (ages 36-52) do.

Subscriptions to traditional pay-TV continue to trend downward. Last year, the major pay-TV providers lost about 2.9 million subscribers, after accounting for about 640,000 new subscribers to streamed live TV services, such as Sling TV and DirecTV Now, according to Leichtman Research Group. Overall 89.1 million subscribe to pay-TV, down from 92 million in 2017, the research firm says.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.