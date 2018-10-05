Comparing cost of child care, rent in big cities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - There's a new study that ranks the cost of child care, compared to the cost of rent in big cities.

Jacksonville ranked in the middle, 38 out of 49. Care.com looked at Census Bureau numbers and found the average monthly cost of child care in Jacksonville was $1,290. The average monthly cost of rent was $1,375.

San Jose, California, was the most expensive. The average monthly cost for child care there is $1,875, with rent costing an average of $3,675.

The least expensive was Memphis, Tennessee, with a $1,230 average monthly child care cost. Memphis had a median rent of $1,040.

The average monthly child care cost in the country is $1,385. The median rent in the country is $1,500.

