Costco considering offering on-demand streaming service

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Costco may be hopping on the streaming train—the wholesale giant is reportedly considering offering an on-demand video service.

It is expected that the service will be free for “executive”-level members.

The Information reports the membership warehouse has spoken with “at least” two streaming video providers, but talks with one have ended due to a disagreement about the deal’s terms. This isn’t the first time Costco has looked into streaming. Last December, they aired a brief promo for a movie-streaming service, Fandor.

Costco has two levels of membership—a lower tier option and the executive-level.

Once again, ties with a streaming service have not been confirmed by Costco.

