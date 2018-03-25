CPSC approves new standards to make baby bouncers safer

Example of infant bouncer seat (image courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has approved a new standard to make baby bouncers safer.

The new mandatory standard applies to infant bouncer seats manufactured or imported after March 19, 2018.

Warning labels on bouncers must now include these statements:

"Use bouncer ONLY on the floor."

"ALWAYS use restraints and adjust to fit snugly, even if a baby falls asleep."

"STOP using bouncer when baby starts trying to sit up or has reached [insert manufacturer's recommended maximum weight, not to exceed 20 pounds], whichever comes first."

Between Jan. 1, 2006, and July 6, 2016, there were 347 incidents involving bouncer seats reported to CPSC, including 12 fatalities and 54 injuries.

The major cause of reported fatalities was suffocation when unrestrained babies turned over in a bouncer, or bouncers fell onto softer surfaces such as mattresses and comforters.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.